Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Send Flowers Obituary



Kent Alan Higginbottom



Kent Alan Higginbottom of Huntsville and formerly Mt. Vernon, Indiana passed away April 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 29, 1953 in Evansville, Indiana to the late William Kenneth Higginbottom and Mora Jean (Darr) Higginbottom.

Kent graduated from Burgess High school, Class of 1972 in El Paso, TX. He received his BSBA from Columbia College, Columbia, MO.

He retired from National Aeronautics and Space Administration and Marshall Space Flight Center Protective Services Office after 25 years.

Kent loved going deep sea fishing with his dad and brother and other family members brave enough to go with them. He enjoyed being with family members for reunions and just spending time with family. His favorite for some of these meetings were Zekes and Wolf Bay restaurants at Gulf Shores, Al. Kent also liked to attend his grandchildren's birthday parties and school activities when they had special days for grandparents. He was known to always have his camera shot ready for he loved sharing his family pictures. Kent was just beginning to enjoy playing Top Golf with his friend Tom when he was diagnosed with cancer.

Kent was a member of Southeast Church of the Nazarene in Huntsville, Al. He enjoyed Pastor Byron Brown's sermons and the choir even though he had to see and hear it on YouTube.

Those remaining to share memories are daughters, Angela (Greg) Blake, Rachel (Justin) Thomas; grandchildren, Ava and Nate Blake, Conner and McKenzie Thomas; mother, Mora Jean (Darr) Higginbotttom; brother, Ralph (Valaria) Higginbottom; sister, Regina (James) Franklin; nieces, Breanna Larman, DeAnna Young, Janna Wiggs, Lauren Wratchford; nephew, William Higginbottom; aunts and uncles, Joyce (Ferrel) Meinschein, Georgia Sue (Bob) Michalski, Joe (Dolores) Higginbottom, Charles (Doris) Higginbottom; and many cousins and friends.

Private graveside service and burial will be held due to the current health crisis. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southeast Church of the Nazarene Huntsville, AL.

Condolences may be made online at

Kent Alan HigginbottomKent Alan Higginbottom of Huntsville and formerly Mt. Vernon, Indiana passed away April 19, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 29, 1953 in Evansville, Indiana to the late William Kenneth Higginbottom and Mora Jean (Darr) Higginbottom.Kent graduated from Burgess High school, Class of 1972 in El Paso, TX. He received his BSBA from Columbia College, Columbia, MO.He retired from National Aeronautics and Space Administration and Marshall Space Flight Center Protective Services Office after 25 years.Kent loved going deep sea fishing with his dad and brother and other family members brave enough to go with them. He enjoyed being with family members for reunions and just spending time with family. His favorite for some of these meetings were Zekes and Wolf Bay restaurants at Gulf Shores, Al. Kent also liked to attend his grandchildren's birthday parties and school activities when they had special days for grandparents. He was known to always have his camera shot ready for he loved sharing his family pictures. Kent was just beginning to enjoy playing Top Golf with his friend Tom when he was diagnosed with cancer.Kent was a member of Southeast Church of the Nazarene in Huntsville, Al. He enjoyed Pastor Byron Brown's sermons and the choir even though he had to see and hear it on YouTube.Those remaining to share memories are daughters, Angela (Greg) Blake, Rachel (Justin) Thomas; grandchildren, Ava and Nate Blake, Conner and McKenzie Thomas; mother, Mora Jean (Darr) Higginbotttom; brother, Ralph (Valaria) Higginbottom; sister, Regina (James) Franklin; nieces, Breanna Larman, DeAnna Young, Janna Wiggs, Lauren Wratchford; nephew, William Higginbottom; aunts and uncles, Joyce (Ferrel) Meinschein, Georgia Sue (Bob) Michalski, Joe (Dolores) Higginbottom, Charles (Doris) Higginbottom; and many cousins and friends.Private graveside service and burial will be held due to the current health crisis. A memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southeast Church of the Nazarene Huntsville, AL.Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 23, 2020

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close