Kimberly Kay (Butts) Tice, 44, of Owensville, IN passed away on May 14, 2020. She was born September 4, 1975 in Evansville, IN, the only child of Robert and Donna (Hazlett) Butts.
Kim was a 1993 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. She went on to graduate from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Business Administration. Kim was dedicated to her job as a mortgage processor at Old National Bank for 20 years. She dearly loved her family and caring for her cats. Kim will be truly missed.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clarence Hazlett, Wilburn E. Butts Sr. and Delia Marie Butts.
She is survived by her husband of 10 years, John Tice, Jr.; her parents; stepson, John Tice III; grandmother, Erma Hazlett; in-laws, John and Sharon Tice, Sr.; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private funeral service will be held due to the current health crisis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gibson County Humane Society, 3840 County Road 175 E., Princeton, IN 47670.
Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on May 19, 2020