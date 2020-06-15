Lawrence "Larry" Albert Gosh, 85, of New Harmony, Indiana, born February 21, 1935 to Lawrence Michael and Ida Elizabeth (Dillon) Gosh in Los Angeles, California, passed away June 12, 2020 at Deaconess Hospital Midtown in Evansville, Indiana.
He attended Hollywood High and went on to become the youngest city inspector for the city of Los Angeles and was the overseer for places like Dodger Stadium. Additionally, he oversaw the building of numerous highways and construction sites for the cities of Glendale and Burbank. Mr. Gosh left his city job and formed his own construction company, Gosh Construction, in Los Angeles which he ran for over 30 years. He and his company completed numerous sanitation and freeway projects that spanned the entire state of California.
Larry retired with his wife Patricia, who was born in Grayville Illinois, to New Harmony, Indiana, where he would display and show his prestigious car collection.
His personality was larger than life and he will be missed.
Surviving are his devoted wife: Patricia Ann (McWorthy) Gosh of New Harmony, Indiana; step-son: James Michael Horsley of New Harmony, Indiana; granddaughter: Professor Taylor Rokicki and 7 other grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; son: James Timothy Gosh of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and a daughter: Laurie Ann Gosh of Burbank, California.
Preceding him in death were his parents and a daughter: Kathleen Gosh.
Funeral services will be held 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Werry Funeral Home in New Harmony, Indiana with burial in Maple Hill Cemetery in New Harmony, Indiana.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the funeral home.
Due to the national health crisis, masks are recommended and social distancing should be observed.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: www.werryfuneralhomes.com
He attended Hollywood High and went on to become the youngest city inspector for the city of Los Angeles and was the overseer for places like Dodger Stadium. Additionally, he oversaw the building of numerous highways and construction sites for the cities of Glendale and Burbank. Mr. Gosh left his city job and formed his own construction company, Gosh Construction, in Los Angeles which he ran for over 30 years. He and his company completed numerous sanitation and freeway projects that spanned the entire state of California.
Larry retired with his wife Patricia, who was born in Grayville Illinois, to New Harmony, Indiana, where he would display and show his prestigious car collection.
His personality was larger than life and he will be missed.
Surviving are his devoted wife: Patricia Ann (McWorthy) Gosh of New Harmony, Indiana; step-son: James Michael Horsley of New Harmony, Indiana; granddaughter: Professor Taylor Rokicki and 7 other grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; son: James Timothy Gosh of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and a daughter: Laurie Ann Gosh of Burbank, California.
Preceding him in death were his parents and a daughter: Kathleen Gosh.
Funeral services will be held 4 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Werry Funeral Home in New Harmony, Indiana with burial in Maple Hill Cemetery in New Harmony, Indiana.
Visitation will be 2 p.m. until service time, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the funeral home.
Due to the national health crisis, masks are recommended and social distancing should be observed.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: www.werryfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat from Jun. 15 to Jul. 14, 2020.