Larry Eugene Powell, 75, of Mt. Vernon, IN, went home to be with to Lord on December 8, 2019 at Deaconess Hospital. He was born on July 29, 1944 to Eugene and Lillian (Carner) Powell of Poseyville, IN.



Larry loved the Lord with all his heart. He enjoyed his involvement in his church, Harvestime Temple, where he was a member since 1996. Larry held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those around him.



In addition to being a dedicated and loving husband, Larry loved to follow the adventures of his many children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Usually that meant to go watch a sporting event or to take them on a fishing adventure, whichever the case, he always tried to be there for them. Larry enjoyed vacations in Gatlinburg and watching HIS favorite sporting teams, the St. Louis Cardinals during the summer and the Indiana Hoosiers during the winter. One of Larry's hobbies was playing guitar; and later in his life he enjoyed sharing his love of the Lord through playing for nursing homes with friends.



Larry is survived by his wife of 37 years, Terri (Cleveland) Powell; Sister-Connie (Jim) Brown of Poseyville; Son-Larry (Lisa) Powell Jr. of Ft. Branch; Daughters-Tricia (Jason) Wade of Ft. Branch; Jennifer (Grant) Meade of Princeton; Jenny (Darrick) Wiggins of Poseyville; Joi (John) Rye of Mt. Vernon; and Janice (Alex) Stewart of Wadesville; Grandchildren- Cory, Derek, Blake and Charlotte Powell; Jacob and Noah Wade; Coltin Higginbotham, Tanner and Shelby Meade; Joshua and Jaxon Wiggins; Johnny, Jerod and Lindsey Rye; Alex and Kyle Stewart. Greatgrandchildren-Carson, Kynzi, Landon, Sheldon, Bently, Everleigh, Myah, Ember, Savannah, Brenleigh, Camden, Isaiah. In addition, a Niece-Tari Storer and Nephews Kevin (Stacey) Brown and Randy (Kathy) Brown.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter, Melody Powell and great grand-daughter, Hayden Lynn Rye.



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon with Pastor Mark Tabor officiating. Burial will be in Bellefontaine Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Online condolence may be made at

