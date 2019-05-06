Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc Sharp & Fletchall Poseyville , IN 47633 (812)-874-2418 Visitation 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Werry Funeral Home Poseyville , IN View Map Rosary 2:00 PM Werry Funeral Home Poseyville , IN View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Poseyville , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Lea Michele Gengelbach, 41, of Wadesville, Indiana, born to Frederick Bernard and Petronella Jean (Schue) Ebert on October 21, 1977, in Huntingburg, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2019, at her home in Wadesville, Indiana.She graduated from Forest Park High School in 1996 and Purdue University in2000 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Food Science. She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Poseyville, Indiana and American Legion Auxiliary in Ferdinand, Indiana. Her career led her to positions at Gerber Foods, The Wornick Company and AmeriQual Foods where she was currently Director of Technological Services.Surviving are her husband: Michael Gengelbach; parents: Frederick & Petronella ³Nellie² Ebert of Ferdinand, Indiana; daughter: Madelyn Mohr of Evansville, Indiana; step-children: Kaden & Keira Gengelbach of Wadesville, Indiana; brother: Philip (Jennifer) Ebert of Greenfield, Indiana; sister:Andrea (David) Hatfield of Pittsboro, Indiana and nieces & nephew: Caroline, Sarah, Lauren and Andrew.She was preceded in death by her grandparents: Leo & Viola Ebert, Paul Schue and Albert & Catherine Schue Stratman.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. CDT, Monday, May 8, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in the church cemetery. Father Ed Schnur officiating.Visitation will be 2-7 p.m. CDT, Sunday, May 7, 2019 at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with a Rosary Service starting at 2 p.m. CDT.The family would like to thank everyone who supported her during her battle with cancer.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 10 N St. Francis Street, Poseyville, Indiana 47633 or for any charity supporting cancer research.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on May 7, 2019

