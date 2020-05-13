Lennon Eugene Stoneberger, Infant son of Joshua Eugene and Mackenzie Kaine (Motz) Stoneberger, born April 21, 2020, in Newburgh, Indiana, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at The Women's Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.
Surviving are his parents; sister: Henley Stoneberger; paternal grandparents: Jim & Tina Stoneberger; maternal grandparents: Jason & Lori Motz; great grandparents: Armand & Peggy Motz, Jerry & Sharon Wassmer, Debbie East, Vicki Gladish and Raetta Woody; aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a great grandfather: Gene East and a cousin: Tyler East.
Private graveside services will be Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Poseyville Cemetery in Poseyville, Indiana.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: www.werryfuneralhomes.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on May 14, 2020