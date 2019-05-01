Liz Cox (1959 - 2019)
Elizabeth L. (Scheetz) Cox, 60, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away April 28, 2019 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital. She was born January 2, 1959 in Topeka, KS to Donald Scheetz and Mary (Bayless) Brown.
She was preceded in death by her mother; and stepfather, Dale Brown.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Stephen Cox; sons, Joel (Cassie) Cox, Caleb and Logan Cox; her father; grandchildren, Oakley and Ragan Cox; brother, Donald (Tammy) Scheetz; sister, Lorinda (Steve) Peck; aunt, Nancy Weaver; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on May 2, 2019
