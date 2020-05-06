Lloyd Paul
Lloyd Dale Paul, 95, passed away May 4, 2020, at Linda E. White Hospice House. He was born on August 4, 1924, one of five children born to Ada (Moutray) Paul and Henry Paul of Poseyville, Indiana.
Lloyd served in the Navy during WW II. He married Esther Scheller in 1951. Lloyd owned the gas station on Main Street in Mt. Vernon from 1950 to 1959. He then opened Lloyd's Trim Shop, which he operated until 2008.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 60 years, Esther (2013); brothers, Carroll Paul and Harold Paul; sisters; Mary Paul and Ruby Jochim.
He is survived by sons, Lloyd W. Paul (Denise) and Timothy J. Paul; daughters Carolyn J. Kildegaard (Nis) and Martha S. Schaffer (Jake); grandchildren, Edward Harris Jr. (Stephanie), Ellen Kildegaard (Mike Rodermund), Joshua Lafferty, Adam Lafferty, Darcy Robison (Brett), Craig Paul (Natalie), Pamela DeVillez (Nathan) and Zachery Paul (Mary); great-grandchildren, Aliyah, Gabrielle, Makayla, Skyla, Ashlyn, Quinten, Mary, Reid, Dominic, Kolton, Averie, Serenity and Pharah; his first great-great grandchild is due this month.
We wish to give a special thank you to the staff at Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehab for their loving care the last few years. Thank you for the care and support from Deaconess Hospital and Linda E. White Hospice House.
Due to virus, private family services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886 or American Legion Post #5, 203 Walnut St., Mt. Vernon, IN 47620.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on May 7, 2020