Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331

Lois Blackburn



Lois Laverne (Butler) Daws Blackburn, 90, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, November 10, 2019, surrounded by family in Evansville, Indiana.



Lois was born February 27, 1929, in Posey County, Indiana, to the late Ida and Arthur Butler. She was a professional beautician, local realtor, airport manager at the Mount Vernon Airport, devoted mother, race car driver, pilot and a proud and loving "Mamaw." She was a dare devil who regularly pushed the role of a woman in the early 1950s. Maybe some of her passion for enjoying life to the fullest came from her first husband, Edwin Daws, who was a pilot and crop duster. He inspired her to take flight and obtain her own pilots license. She was a self-taught artist and enjoyed painting throughout most of her life.



Lois is survived by children, Luonna (Stephen) Uhde, Nancy (Thomas) Rivers, Wayne Eddie (Donna) Daws, Michael Summers and Melissa Summers; grandchildren, Eric and Penny English (Ella), Elysia and Jason Isham (Lida), Nathaniel and Jodi Rivers (William and Scarlett), Molly Elfriech (Amelia and Frances), Johannah and Kevin McDaniel (Thomas and Lois), Katherine Lois Rivers, Heather and Matt Pugh (Adriana, Madalyn and Dulaney), Hana and Austin Denning (Oliver), Kami and Michael Granade, Edwin Lee Daws, Joshua and Danielle Summers, Emily Summers and Zach Briglia, Christian Summers and Daniel Summers; sister-in-law, Ora Dell Butler; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Eileen Curtis.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, Edwin Lee Daws; second husband, William "Pitts" Blackburn; sister, Eileen Alldredge; brother, Naurice Butler; son, Duane Daws; daughter, Melinda Summers; great-granddaughter, Annie Rivers.



Lois had friendship, respect and love from so many of all ages. She had beauty, character and originality. She will be missed by all her families. You were always "home" to us.



Funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, Ind., with Rev. Mike Rynkiewich officiating and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.



Visitation will be held from 11:00 am until 1:30 pm service time on Thursday at the funeral home.



A special thank you to the staff and community at Solarbron Pointe.



Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Vernon High School Art Guild in memory of Lois Blackburn.



