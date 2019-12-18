Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Visitation 9:30 AM - 11:30 AM Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 View Map Funeral service 11:30 AM Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Loretta Englebright



Loretta June Englebright, 79, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away December 16, 2019 at Solarbron Terrace. She was born July 23, 1940 in Mt. Vernon, IN to the late Walter Kirkpatrick and Bessie (McNeil) Wells.

Loretta was a 1958 graduate of Mt Vernon High School. She worked at Shrode Realty as a real estate agent. Loretta was a member of the Elks #277, Eagles #1717, American Legion Post #5 Women's Auxiliary and the Evansville Board of Realtors. She enjoyed cooking, traveling and watching NASCAR.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Lee; grandsons, Zachary Paul Lee and Nicholas Charles Petty; stepfather, Homer Wells; brothers, Robert and John Kirkpatrick.

She is survived by her son, Brian (Jennifer) Petty; grandchildren, Josh (Stephanie) Gumbel, Austin Lee and Molly Petty; great-grandson, Joshie Gumbel; son-in-law, Kenny Lee; nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Pat (Doug) Crowdus and Mary Kissel.

Funeral service will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with burial at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until 11:30 am service time on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Vernon Moose Lodge or American Legion Women's Auxiliary.

Condolences may be made online at Loretta EnglebrightLoretta June Englebright, 79, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away December 16, 2019 at Solarbron Terrace. She was born July 23, 1940 in Mt. Vernon, IN to the late Walter Kirkpatrick and Bessie (McNeil) Wells.Loretta was a 1958 graduate of Mt Vernon High School. She worked at Shrode Realty as a real estate agent. Loretta was a member of the Elks #277, Eagles #1717, American Legion Post #5 Women's Auxiliary and the Evansville Board of Realtors. She enjoyed cooking, traveling and watching NASCAR.She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Lee; grandsons, Zachary Paul Lee and Nicholas Charles Petty; stepfather, Homer Wells; brothers, Robert and John Kirkpatrick.She is survived by her son, Brian (Jennifer) Petty; grandchildren, Josh (Stephanie) Gumbel, Austin Lee and Molly Petty; great-grandson, Joshie Gumbel; son-in-law, Kenny Lee; nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law, Pat (Doug) Crowdus and Mary Kissel.Funeral service will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with burial at a later date.Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until 11:30 am service time on Saturday at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Vernon Moose Lodge or American Legion Women's Auxiliary.Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close