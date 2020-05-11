Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary

Louise (Davis) McDonald, 76, of Mt. Vernon passed away at her home on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born on December 21, 1943 in Hopkinsville, Kentucky to John and Susie (Henery) Davis. She was married to Keith McDonald and he preceded her in death on February 12, 2019.



Louise spent many years taking care of people in their homes. She is was a member of the Church of Christ church in Mt. Vernon and was a devoted Christian. She also loved taking motorcycle and horseback rides and enjoyed swimming. She was devoted mother and grandmother and loved her family.



She is survived by her sons, Robert (Angela) Griest, Roy (Monica) Griest, and John Griest; daughters, Cyndi Griest, Robin McCarty; grandchildren, Josh Murphy, Matt Murphy, Melissa Meador, John and Tosha Goins, Cynthia, Loretta, Angel, Roy Jr, Ryan, Kimberly, Jacob, and Joey Griest, Brittany Hendrick, Danny and Christopher Cox, David Pruden, Noah McCarty, and Jasper Chumley, and 21 great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, 8 brothers, 1 sister, daughter, Gail Cox; and granddaughter, Bonnie Griest.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon following the CDC guidelines, no prior visitation will take place. Burial will follow at Marshal Ferry Cemetery with Eric Padgett officiating. Online condolences may be left at



Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on May 12, 2020

