Lucy Saunders



J. Lucille (Kincheloe) Saunders, 95, of Evansville, IN passed away on March 29, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. She was born February 15, 1925 in Evansville, IN to the late Russell and Opal (Montgomery) Kincheloe.



Lucy was a 1943 graduate of Wadesville High School. She had worked as an administrative assistant for Mac McCutchan at People's Bank and Trust. Lucy was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a longtime bowler at Posey Lanes and a member of the Posey Refinery Golf League. Lucy enjoyed playing shuffleboard in Florida knitting, playing cards and being around her numerous friends. Lucy's love of family was always her first priority during her lifetime and she will be truly missed.



She was preceded in death by her first husband of 46 years, William Reineke; her second husband of 15 years, Donald Saunders; daughter, Rita Osborn; daughter-in-law, Sandy Osborn; brothers, Elwood and Bob Kincheloe; sister, Geraldine Becker; and granddaughter-in-law, Ellen Osborn.



She is survived by three children Linda Curtis (Bill), Dennis Reineke (Carolyn) of Orlando, Fla, and Tina Kissinger (Tony); grandchildren, Jeffrey Osborn (Cyndi) of Louisville, KY, Susan Osborn Vitorovich (Johnny) of Alexandria, VA, Kent Osborn of Muncie, IN, Michelle Curtis King (Dennis) of Lake St. Louis, MO, Todd Curtis (Suzy) of Allen, TX, Brandon Reineke (Kristen) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Dustin Reineke (Marnie) of Orlando, FL, Jessica Kissinger Lawrence (Duane) of Mt. Vernon and Wesley Kissinger (Erica) of Evansville, IN; great grandchildren, Taylor, Jamie, Jackson, Ethan, Christopher, William, Piper, Wyatt, Greer, McMain, Alec, Emma, Jase, and Fiona; sister, Dodie Babillis; and son-in-law, Bill Osborn.



Private graveside service will be held due to the current health crisis. The family will hold a public memorial service at a later date.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Solarbron-The Pointe and the nurses in the Neuro unit at Gateway Hospital for their excellent care.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity UCC or Immanuel UCC.



