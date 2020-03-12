Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc 10900 Main St Cynthiana , IN 47612 (812)-845-2750 Visitation 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Werry Funeral Homes Inc 10900 Main St Cynthiana , IN 47612 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Werry Funeral Homes Inc 10900 Main St Cynthiana , IN 47612 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MALCOLM E. EAST, JR.

CYNTHIANA, INDIANA



Malcolm Eugene "Gene" East, Jr., 73, of Cynthiana, Indiana, born to Malcolm Eugene and Betty Lou (Robinson) East, Sr. on January 1, 1947, in Evansville, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.

He was a local carpenter and was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 224. He enjoyed catfishing, morel hunting, golfing, sports and attending grandchildren's sporting events.

Surviving are his wife: Debbie Ann (Fields) East; son: Greg East (Cathi) of Poseyville, Indiana; daughter: Tina Stoneberger (Jim) of Poseyville, Indiana; step-daughter: Caeli Littrell (Steve Heddrich) of Evansville, Indiana; sisters: Kathy Hess of Princeton, Indiana, Becky East of Poseyville, Indiana and Sharon Roach of Mt. Vernon, Indiana; 8 grandchildren: Damon and Courtney Littrell, Chris, Josh and Zach Stoneberger, Da'Mea Hayes, Tim East and Clair Miley and 7 great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents and a grandson: Tyler East.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in Liberty Cemetery in Cynthiana, Indiana.

Visitation will be 2-7 p.m., Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, New York 10016 or online at: www.kidney.org/donation> .

