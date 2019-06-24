Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Visitation 10:00 AM Art Bayer's cabin 10200 Old Highway 69 South Mt. Vernon , IN View Map Celebration of Life 12:00 PM Art Bayer's cabin 10200 Old Highway 69 South Mt. Vernon , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marc Wells



Marc Allen Wells, of Oronoco, MN and formerly of Mt. Vernon, IN, passed away on June 19, 2019 at the age of 39.



Marc was a devoted and beloved father, husband, son and friend. He enjoyed traveling, fly fishing, training dogs for hunt tests, hunting turkey, ducks, geese, pheasants, antelope and African game. Marc loved taking his wife and daughter to baseball games, singing karaoke, math, and construction.



Marc always had a smile on his face and an infectious laugh, and never spoke a bad word about anyone. He loved helping people and made friendships in every place he lived and worked across the United States. Marc was extremely hard working and honest, and he never waivered in his character or beliefs. He loved helping people whether it was tutoring a child in math or helping a friend put a new roof on a house. No job was too large for him to tackle.



Marc was born December 23, 1979 and grew up in Mt. Vernon. He graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1998 and from Oklahoma State University with a BS in Agricultural Economics. While living in Oklahoma, he started Fowl Weather Retrievers Guide Service where he and his wife guided duck, goose, and turkey hunts. They also raised and competed in hunt tests with their Labrador Retrievers. In 2014, he moved to Minnesota to work for United Steel Supply where he became a loyal friend to both colleagues and customers.



Marc is survived by his wife, Megan Pfeiffer-Wells; daughter, Avery Katherine Wells; parents, Elizabeth and Rick Wells; brother, Phillip Wells; sister-in-law, Jessica; and nieces and nephews, Amber, Cody, Hailey, Colton; and grandmother, Frieda Wells.



A celebration of Marc's life will be held on Friday, June 28 at Art Bayer's cabin at 10200 Old Highway 69 South in Mt. Vernon.



Visitation begins at 10:00 AM with a service at 12:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Marc and Megan's daughter, Avery's College Fund at Old National Bank, 402 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN 47620 or to the SEAL Legacy Foundation, 2525 Wallingwood Drive Building 1, Suite 214, Austin, TX 78746.



Condolences may be made online at

