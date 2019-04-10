Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcia Ludlam. View Sign

Marcia Ann (Keck) Ludlam, 67, of Indianapolis, IN passed away, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Solarbron due to complications from several long term illnesses. She was born on December 22, 1951 to the late John and Virginia (Bach) Keck.



Marcia graduated from Mt. Vernon Senior High School in 1970. She attended Northwestern University and graduated from the University of Evansville in 1974. Marcia developed her love for Hispanic culture into a career as a high school Spanish teacher. Before fully retiring, Marcia served as a social worker for Marion County, IN and later as a substitute Spanish teacher. She was fiercely independent, a loving sister, and a rebel to the end.



Marcia is survived by her brother, Stephen Keck (Lisa) of Evansville, IN; two nieces, Meghan Thurlow (Matt) and Emily Keck; and one great nephew, William Thurlow.



A Memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday April 13, 2019 at Alexander West Chapel, with a private burial to follow at Bellefontaine Cemetery. Friends may visit from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent Evansville Foundation to benefit the St. Vincent NICU.



