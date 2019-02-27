Obituary



Marcia Jean McCutchan, 68, of Mt. Vernon, IN, passed away February 23, 2019 at Deaconess Midtown. She was born September 4, 1950 in Evansville, IN to the late Harold and Betty (Williams) McCutchan.

Marcia grew up in rural Mt. Vernon, Indiana. She was a 1968 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School and attended Indiana State University. Marcia moved to Jacksonville, FL in 1972 and worked in the medical field for 18 years. She returned to Indiana in 1986. Marcia worked for Moore & Associates as a Human Resource Manager for over 16 years. She served on the Posey County Fair Board for 15 years. Marcia was a member of the Alzheimer's Support Group and enjoyed countered cross stitch, reading and history. She had a tremendous love for animals.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Walker.

She is survived by her brothers, Keith (Connie) McCutchan and Brian (Puddy) McCutchan; nieces and nephews, Laura (Matt) Dietz, Matthew Walker (Kelly Flynn), Phil (April) McCutchan, Chris (Beth) McCutchan, Katie Primus, Noah McCutchan and Khristian McCutchan; great nieces and great nephews; several cousins; and her dog, Missy.

A celebration of life will be held at 6:00 pm, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Rev. Jeff Long officiating.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 6:00 pm service time at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to or Posey County 4-H Fair Board.

