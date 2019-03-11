Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Margaret K. Vogel, 98, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Solarbron Terrace in Evansville, IN.

Mrs. Vogel was born August 11, 1920, in Lamar, IN, to Kenneth K. and Anna (Menninger) Kennedy. She grew up on the multigenerational family farm in Spencer County, IN. Margaret attended a one-room school and graduated from Dale, IN, High School. She earned a BS degree majoring in English and business education at Indiana State Teachers College in 1941. Margaret worked from 1941-1944 for the Indiana Department of Education in the state capitol building.



She married Lawrence John Vogel on December 27, 1942. In 1944, they moved to Mt. Vernon, IN, where she lived until moving to Solarbron in 2002. He preceded her in death in 1996 after 53 years of marriage.



As an active member for many decades at Mt. Vernon Trinity United Church of Christ, she served as Sunday school teacher, church treasurer, council member, and auxiliary leader. Margaret worked vigorously to help achieve school consolidation, resulting in formation of the Mt. Vernon Metropolitan School District. She later served as school board member. Margaret was active in several community organizations, including Tri Kappa, Visiting Nurse Association, Visiting Nurse Plus, Posey County Welfare Board, Mt. Vernon Garden Club, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, Posey County Boy's Home, Deaconess Hospital Auxiliary, and Good Samaritan Home Auxiliary.



She enjoyed playing bridge, traveling, gardening, reading, and working at her computer. Most of all, she loved her family and keeping up with the activities of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother, Ralph Kennedy.



She is survived by her sister, Mary Anne Stine, of Virginia Beach, VA; children, Stanley (Sandy) of Topeka, KS, Anne Rossi (Ron) of St. Louis, MO, Gordon (Gayle) of Mt. Vernon, IN and Ellen Seeman (Bill) of East Lyme, CT; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Her family also includes Kiyoshi Sawamura of Tokyo, Japan, and his wife Satoko, children and a grandchild. Kiyoshi lived in the Vogel home as a high school exchange student for one year.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 505 Mulberry St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Rev. Jamie Kent officiating and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until 11:00 am service time on Wednesday in the sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evansville Habitat for Humanity, Mt. Vernon account.

