Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary

Margie (Brazier) Cox, 92, of Mt. Vernon, Indiana passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Doris and Mitch Barker, surrounded by her family on January 30, 2020.



Margie Mildred Brazier was born on February 4, 1927 in Illinois. Her parents were Bertis and Sara Catherine (Davis) Brazier. Her parents died when she was young and her only brother, Charles Brazier, was killed on September 19, 1944 in the war. Margie had some rough years growing up without her family.



Margie married Leslie "Les" Cox on October 4, 1942 and was blessed with seven sons and two daughters. Margie loved to read books and she loved the Lord. She was the happiest when her house was overrunning with her family and she was cooking something good for them to enjoy. She was a member of the Point Township Church of the Nazarene.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Les; two sons, Charles and Steve Cox; her daughter Rita Denning; daughter-in-laws, Karen Ann Cox, Linda Sue Cox, Linda Cox Williams, and Anita Cox Garcia and a grandson Steve Cox.



Surviving Margie is one daughter, Doris (Mitch) Barker, and five sons, Kenneth Cox of Mt. Vernon, Ronald (Linda Rawlins) of Evansville, Dale (Henrietta Cox of Mt. Vernon, Darrell (Sharon) Cox of Mt. Vernon, and Terry Cox of Mt. Vernon, a son-in-law, Mike Denning of Mt. Vernon; 22 Grandchildren; 54 Great Grandchildren; 10 Great great Grandchildren and a very close, caring and loving friend, Eileen McGennis.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon with Rev. Troy DeKemper and Dallas Robinson officiating. Burial in Black's Cemetery will follow. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to the Point Township Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences may be left





Margie (Brazier) Cox, 92, of Mt. Vernon, Indiana passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Doris and Mitch Barker, surrounded by her family on January 30, 2020.Margie Mildred Brazier was born on February 4, 1927 in Illinois. Her parents were Bertis and Sara Catherine (Davis) Brazier. Her parents died when she was young and her only brother, Charles Brazier, was killed on September 19, 1944 in the war. Margie had some rough years growing up without her family.Margie married Leslie "Les" Cox on October 4, 1942 and was blessed with seven sons and two daughters. Margie loved to read books and she loved the Lord. She was the happiest when her house was overrunning with her family and she was cooking something good for them to enjoy. She was a member of the Point Township Church of the Nazarene.She was preceded in death by her husband, Les; two sons, Charles and Steve Cox; her daughter Rita Denning; daughter-in-laws, Karen Ann Cox, Linda Sue Cox, Linda Cox Williams, and Anita Cox Garcia and a grandson Steve Cox.Surviving Margie is one daughter, Doris (Mitch) Barker, and five sons, Kenneth Cox of Mt. Vernon, Ronald (Linda Rawlins) of Evansville, Dale (Henrietta Cox of Mt. Vernon, Darrell (Sharon) Cox of Mt. Vernon, and Terry Cox of Mt. Vernon, a son-in-law, Mike Denning of Mt. Vernon; 22 Grandchildren; 54 Great Grandchildren; 10 Great great Grandchildren and a very close, caring and loving friend, Eileen McGennis.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, February 3, 2020 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon with Rev. Troy DeKemper and Dallas Robinson officiating. Burial in Black's Cemetery will follow. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be left to the Point Township Church of the Nazarene. Online condolences may be left stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Feb. 4, 2020

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close