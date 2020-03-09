Guest Book View Sign Service Information St Patrick Catholic Church 638 N Calumet Rd Chesterton, IN 46304 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM At Funeral Home Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Patrick Catholic Church 638 N. Calumet Rd. Chesterton , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marguerite C. Domsic, age 103, of Chesterton, IN, mother of Elizabeth Baier, of Mount Vernon, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 17, 1917, in Kansas City, KS, to John E. Watts and Veda Watts, both of whom preceded her in death.



On July 30, 1945, in Chicago, IL, she married the love of her life, Joseph T. Domsic, who preceded her in death on June 17, 1986.





She is survived by her loving children: Eileen (John) Stachler, Elizabeth (Donald) Baier of Mount Vernon, IN, Michael (Teresa) Domsic of Portage, IN, and Joseph (Diana) Domsic, Jr. of Walkerton, IN; and by her adoring grandchildren: Joseph Stachler of South Bend, IN, Suzanne (Joshua) Stachler Howk of Richland, MI, Michael Domsic, Jr. of Portage, IN, Thomas Domsic of Walkerton, IN, and Matthew (Amber) Domsic of Valparaiso, IN.



Marguerite was employed at the Gary Public Library, later the Westchester Public Library, for over 20 years. She was a volunteer for the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore (now known as the National Park) for more than 20 years. She was also a member of the Building Fit Friends exercise class at the Duneland Family YMCA in Chesterton and was a member of the Duneland Historical Society. After retirement, she began painting and created many beautiful pieces of art. She was also awarded the Porter County RSVP Volunteer of the Year award in 1991.



A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, February 29, 2020,at 10:00 a.m., at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 638 N Calumet Rd, Chesterton, IN, with Fr. Nathaniel Edquist officiating.



Burial followed at Ridgelawn Mount Mercy Cemetery, Gary, IN.









