Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc 10900 Main St Cynthiana , IN 47612 (812)-845-2750 Send Flowers Obituary



OWENSVILLE, INDIANA



Marie Lillian Jochim, 94, of Owensville, Indiana, born to George and Mary (Niemeier) Riedford on October 10, 1925, in Evansville, Indiana, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana after a stroke on October 19, 2019.

She married Manuel on August 23, 1949, and dedicated her life to making a home with him. Prior to marriage, she assisted John and Evelyn Erbacher with caring for their children. She loved to sew, quilt, garden and cook.

She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and St. Vincent De Paul. She and Manuel also enjoyed serving at fundraising dinners for Marian Day School.

Surviving are her 5 children: Barbara and her husband Peter Allen of Wadesville, Indiana, Cathleen and her husband Patrick Graham of Evansville, Indiana, Kenneth Jochim and his wife Karen of Owensville, Indiana, Marilyn Marshall of Poseyville, Indiana and Rose and her husband Matthew Daniel of South Bend, Indiana; 7 grandchildren: Julie Wilson, Dr. Michelle Black, Joseph Jochim, Hilary and Jonathon Daniel, James and Amanda Marshall; 3 step grandchildren: Matt, Monica, and Bonnie; 4 great grandchildren: Elijah, Brielle, Marie, and Lorelei; 5 step great grandchildren: Amanda, Matthew, Ryan, Geoffrey, and Jenna; 4 step great great grandchildren; sister: Virginia Reising; brother: Jerry Riedford and his wife Betty and sister-in-laws: Shirley Riedford and Agnes Jochim.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband: Manuel Martin Jochim in March 2005; daughter: Anna Marie Jochim in April 1997; son-in-law: Greg Marshall on August 23, 2019; brothers: Marcellus, Raymond, Elmer and Francis Riedford and her step great great grandchild: Haylee.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in the church cemetery. Father Ed Schnur officiating.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with a Rosary/Memorial service starting at 2:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Glenmary Home Missioners, PO Box 465618, Cincinnati, Ohio 45246 or Sisters of St. Benedict, 802 E. 10th Street, Ferdinand, Indiana 47532.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: MARIE L. JOCHIMOWENSVILLE, INDIANAMarie Lillian Jochim, 94, of Owensville, Indiana, born to George and Mary (Niemeier) Riedford on October 10, 1925, in Evansville, Indiana, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Linda E. White Hospice House in Evansville, Indiana after a stroke on October 19, 2019.She married Manuel on August 23, 1949, and dedicated her life to making a home with him. Prior to marriage, she assisted John and Evelyn Erbacher with caring for their children. She loved to sew, quilt, garden and cook.She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and St. Vincent De Paul. She and Manuel also enjoyed serving at fundraising dinners for Marian Day School.Surviving are her 5 children: Barbara and her husband Peter Allen of Wadesville, Indiana, Cathleen and her husband Patrick Graham of Evansville, Indiana, Kenneth Jochim and his wife Karen of Owensville, Indiana, Marilyn Marshall of Poseyville, Indiana and Rose and her husband Matthew Daniel of South Bend, Indiana; 7 grandchildren: Julie Wilson, Dr. Michelle Black, Joseph Jochim, Hilary and Jonathon Daniel, James and Amanda Marshall; 3 step grandchildren: Matt, Monica, and Bonnie; 4 great grandchildren: Elijah, Brielle, Marie, and Lorelei; 5 step great grandchildren: Amanda, Matthew, Ryan, Geoffrey, and Jenna; 4 step great great grandchildren; sister: Virginia Reising; brother: Jerry Riedford and his wife Betty and sister-in-laws: Shirley Riedford and Agnes Jochim.Preceding her in death were her parents; husband: Manuel Martin Jochim in March 2005; daughter: Anna Marie Jochim in April 1997; son-in-law: Greg Marshall on August 23, 2019; brothers: Marcellus, Raymond, Elmer and Francis Riedford and her step great great grandchild: Haylee.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in the church cemetery. Father Ed Schnur officiating.Visitation will be 3-8 p.m., Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with a Rosary/Memorial service starting at 2:30 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Glenmary Home Missioners, PO Box 465618, Cincinnati, Ohio 45246 or Sisters of St. Benedict, 802 E. 10th Street, Ferdinand, Indiana 47532.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: www.werryfuneralhomes.com Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Oct. 29, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close