Marion Shuler
Marion L. Shuler, 68, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away February 8, 2020 at Linda E. White Hospice House. He was born December 29, 1951 to the late Henry and Elka Lee (Sturm) Shuler.
Marion was a 1970 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. He graduated with a Bachelor's degree from ISUE in 1974. Marion retired after 33 years of service as an operator at General Electric. He enjoyed attending Mt. Vernon football and basketball games and was a season ticketholder at USI for over 30 years. Marion was an avid University of Georgia football fan, as well as a New York Yankees fan. He was a fifth-degree blackbelt in karate.
He is survived by his daughter, Beth Shuler (Jill Logsdon); son, Andrew Shuler; sister Anne Byrom (Ted); and many cousins.
Memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wildcats Remembered, P.O. Box 120, Mt. Vernon, IN 47620.
Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Feb. 11, 2020