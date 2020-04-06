Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc Sharp & Fletchall Poseyville , IN 47633 (812)-874-2418 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Ann Hammelman, 89, of Poseyville, Indiana, born to Dr. Albert and Esther (Bobe) Hammelman November 16, 1930, in Poseyville, Indiana, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at The Woodlands Convalescent Center in Newburgh, Indiana.

She was a cheerleader for Poseyville High School, graduating in 1949. She attended DePauw University and later Lockyear Business College. She briefly worked as a teller at Old National Bank after college. In her early twenties, she was diagnosed with Schizophrenia. After her diagnosis, she became a resident of the Evansville State Hospital, where she resided for the next 52 years and served for many years as their bookkeeper. During occasional home visits, she enjoyed playing the piano and organ for the Eastern Star in Poseyville. Mary Ann spent the last 13 years of her life at Woodlands Convalescent Center in Newburgh.

Surviving is her brother: Dr. James Hammelman of The Villages, Florida and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother & sister-in-law: Dr. Robert and Maxine Hammelman and sister-in-law: Sue Hammelman.

The family would like to thank the all the wonderful staff at both the Evansville State Hospital and Woodlands Convalescent Center for their kindness and dedication to the care of Mary Ann for over 65 years.

Due to the current national health crisis, services will be private. Burial will take place at the Poseyville Cemetery, Poseyville Indiana.

In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations may be made to a .

Arrangements have been entrusted to Werry Funeral Home, Poseyville Indiana.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:

Mary Ann Hammelman, 89, of Poseyville, Indiana, born to Dr. Albert and Esther (Bobe) Hammelman November 16, 1930, in Poseyville, Indiana, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at The Woodlands Convalescent Center in Newburgh, Indiana.She was a cheerleader for Poseyville High School, graduating in 1949. She attended DePauw University and later Lockyear Business College. She briefly worked as a teller at Old National Bank after college. In her early twenties, she was diagnosed with Schizophrenia. After her diagnosis, she became a resident of the Evansville State Hospital, where she resided for the next 52 years and served for many years as their bookkeeper. During occasional home visits, she enjoyed playing the piano and organ for the Eastern Star in Poseyville. Mary Ann spent the last 13 years of her life at Woodlands Convalescent Center in Newburgh.Surviving is her brother: Dr. James Hammelman of The Villages, Florida and many nieces and nephews.Preceding her in death were her parents; brother & sister-in-law: Dr. Robert and Maxine Hammelman and sister-in-law: Sue Hammelman.The family would like to thank the all the wonderful staff at both the Evansville State Hospital and Woodlands Convalescent Center for their kindness and dedication to the care of Mary Ann for over 65 years.Due to the current national health crisis, services will be private. Burial will take place at the Poseyville Cemetery, Poseyville Indiana.In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations may be made to a .Arrangements have been entrusted to Werry Funeral Home, Poseyville Indiana.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: www.werryfuneralhomes.com Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 7, 2020

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations