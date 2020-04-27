Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Evelyn (Schneider) Felty, 74, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away on April 22, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown Hospital. She was born April 4, 1946 in Posey County, IN to the late Charles A. and Evelyn (Reich) Schneider.Mary was a 1964 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. She worked for the MSD of Mt. Vernon for over 21 years as a cafeteria worker and a custodian. She enjoyed flower gardening and mowing her lawn, but Mary especially loved spending time with her girls and her family. She delighted in visiting with her neighbors, whom she adored.She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh "Gerald" Felty in 2009; brothers, Charles "Buck" and Phillip Schneider; and sister, Ruth Benthall.She is survived by her children, Shannon (Tim) Robertson, Sherry (David) Schroeder and Susan (Scott Butts) Felty; grandchildren, Olivia and Andrew Robertson, Samantha (Cody Robison) Schroeder, Gunner Schroeder, Brice and Luke Butts; great-grandchild, Laken Robison; brothers, Dale (Anita) Schneider and Ray (Monica) Schneider; sister, Phyllis Juncker; many nieces, nephews and cousins.Graveside services will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ.Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 28, 2020

