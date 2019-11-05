Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Mary Jane Dausman



Mary Jane (Beste) Dausman, 87, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away November 1, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehab. She was born June 29, 1932 in Posey County, IN to the late Fred and Marcille (Jeffries) Beste.



Mary Jane was a 1950 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. She attended Devry Beauty School and owned Mary Jane's Beauty Shop. Mary Jane also worked in accounting doing taxes and bookkeeping. She showed cattle as a 4-H member and was an accomplished equestrian, riding saddlebreds for Col. E.J. Trafford. Mary Jane was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ and the American Legion Auxiliary.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Bob, in August.



She is survived by her sons, Bruce (Sandy) Dausman, Brian (Jane) Dausman, Bret (Ellen) Dausman and David (Anita) Dausman; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda (Art) Hall; several nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN with Bryan Thompson officiating and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.



Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ or Owen Dunn Post #5 Women's Auxiliary.



