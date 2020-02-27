Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Kissel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary E. Kissel (Gumbel), 82, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at her daughter's home in Daphne, Alabama. She was surrounded by her Daughters Kristen Kissel, Kim Kissel Thompson, Son in law, Chris Thompson and Grandchild, Nicholas Thompson. Mary had been diagnosed with COPD, Stage 4 lung and bone cancer in December 2019.

She was born September 12, 1937, and raised in Mt. Vernon, Indiana and graduated from Mt. Vernon High School in 1955. After High School she went to work at Kraft Foods Company, 1956-1958. Then worked at Gulf Oil Company 1958-1960. Mead Johnson Terminal is where her career began in distribution, 1961-1967. She married Bill Kissel in 1958 and had two daughters, Kim and Kristen. He preceded her in death in 1971. She continued to work full time, raised her daughters and maintained the home that her and Bill had built until she sold it in 1992.

Working at Warehousing Incorporated (1967-2008) for 41 years, the people she worked with became more than friends…they (the Weber's) were more like family. She retired from working full time, 40 hours a week at the age of 71.

After she retired, she moved to Daphne, Alabama to see her grandchild, Nick, grow up. She attended soccer games, award ceremonies, school events, graduation. One of the Highlights of her life was last November when she went to Auburn University to see Nick's college campus and watch an SEC Football Game… Throughout the game she was so excited to be there and had tears in her eyes saying, "this is the best trip of her life." She enjoyed watching sports, football, basketball and golf.

The Holidays were always special to her, as were family dinners. She genuinely loved her family including all of her nieces, nephews, her sister and brother in laws. Many of the family members say she showed them how to love and have a good time. Friends or family stopping by was one of her favorite things. The door was always open and the fridge was always full at Mary Kissel's house.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 4, 11:00am, at St. Joe Catholic Church (county) followed by a gathering at St. Joe Tavern!!



