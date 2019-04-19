Matt Pruitt, 31, of New Harmony, Indiana, born January 25, 1988 to Bill and Thelma (Logan) Pruitt in Evansville, Indiana, passed away April 16 2019 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.
He graduated from New Harmony High School in 2006. He was a computer whiz and enjoyed playing video games with his friends. He swam on the Mt. Vernon USS Swim Team. He loved his cats: Tripper, Tanker and Webster.
Surviving are his parents; fiancé: Shawna Pryor; aunts and uncles: Lonnie & Darlene Pruitt, David & Carol Pruitt; aunts: Patty Owen and Elaine Logan; great aunt: Lou Hogan; cousins: Peggy Eaton, Jennifer Pruitt, David Owen, Gary Owen, Robin Owen, Andy Logan, Lori Logan, Jennifer (Michael) Ladnier, Wendy Cartwright, Becky (Chuck) Thompson, Stephanie Logan and Shannon Logan and uncle: Robert Pierce.
As per Matthew's request there will be no services. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in New Harmony, Indiana.
Werry Funeral Home is assisting the Pruitt family with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: www.werryfuneralhomes.com.
Werry Funeral Homes Inc
615 S Brewery
New Harmony, IN 47361
812-682-4261
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 20, 2019