Obituary



He graduated from New Harmony High School in 2006. He was a computer whiz and enjoyed playing video games with his friends. He swam on the Mt. Vernon USS Swim Team. He loved his cats: Tripper, Tanker and Webster.

Surviving are his parents; fiancé: Shawna Pryor; aunts and uncles: Lonnie & Darlene Pruitt, David & Carol Pruitt; aunts: Patty Owen and Elaine Logan; great aunt: Lou Hogan; cousins: Peggy Eaton, Jennifer Pruitt, David Owen, Gary Owen, Robin Owen, Andy Logan, Lori Logan, Jennifer (Michael) Ladnier, Wendy Cartwright, Becky (Chuck) Thompson, Stephanie Logan and Shannon Logan and uncle: Robert Pierce.

As per Matthew's request there will be no services. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in New Harmony, Indiana.

Werry Funeral Home is assisting the Pruitt family with the arrangements.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: Matt Pruitt, 31, of New Harmony, Indiana, born January 25, 1988 to Bill and Thelma (Logan) Pruitt in Evansville, Indiana, passed away April 16 2019 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.He graduated from New Harmony High School in 2006. He was a computer whiz and enjoyed playing video games with his friends. He swam on the Mt. Vernon USS Swim Team. He loved his cats: Tripper, Tanker and Webster.Surviving are his parents; fiancé: Shawna Pryor; aunts and uncles: Lonnie & Darlene Pruitt, David & Carol Pruitt; aunts: Patty Owen and Elaine Logan; great aunt: Lou Hogan; cousins: Peggy Eaton, Jennifer Pruitt, David Owen, Gary Owen, Robin Owen, Andy Logan, Lori Logan, Jennifer (Michael) Ladnier, Wendy Cartwright, Becky (Chuck) Thompson, Stephanie Logan and Shannon Logan and uncle: Robert Pierce.As per Matthew's request there will be no services. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in New Harmony, Indiana.Werry Funeral Home is assisting the Pruitt family with the arrangements.Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: www.werryfuneralhomes.com. Funeral Home Werry Funeral Homes Inc

615 S Brewery

New Harmony , IN 47361

812-682-4261 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 20, 2019

Print | Return to today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close