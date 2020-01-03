Melony Ann Wolfe, 62, of Beech Grove and formerly of Mt. Vernon, Indiana, passed away December 17, 2019. Melony was born in Evansville, IN the daughter of the late Billie and Laura (Tomlinson) DeKemper.
Melony is survived by her husband David Wolfe, step-children, Michael Daniels (Dana), Ryan Wolfe (Rachael), Emily Lourash (Justin), Eric Wolfe (Bobbi Ann) and Tyler Wolfe; her grandchildren, Spencer, Aiden, Owen, Avah and Alana, and her sister, Dawn Dekemper (Cecilia Gandolfo).
A Celebration of Melony's was held Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Little & Son Funeral Home, 4901 E. Stop 11 Rd., Indianapolis, Indiana.
A Celebration of Melony's life will be held in Mt. Vernon, Indiana Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm at First United Methodist Church, 601 Main Street, Mt. Vernon, IN 47620
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 5635 W. 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Jan. 4, 2020