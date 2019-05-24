Michael A. Doherty, 77 of Mt. Vernon, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 peacefully with family by his side. Michael was born in Paducah, KY on January 1, 1942 to Joseph and Mary (Wurth) Doherty. He married Carole Ann (Jarvis) Doherty on June 13, 1964 in El Paso Texas.
Michael was an Air Force Veteran and member of American Legion. He retired from General Electric. His passions other then his family was being outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, golf, and woodworking to name a few, but as long as he was outdoors he was enjoying whatever he was doing.
He is survived by his wife, Carole; son, Patrick Doherty; daughters, Heather (Rod) Toler, Erin (Derek) Burch; grandchildren, Brenna Toler, Austin McDurmon, Shiann Doherty, Jade Devine, and Grant Doherty; brother, George (Jan) Doherty; sisters, Mary Causey, Rose Eubank, and Rita (Jim) Schepmoes; adopted son Chris Sullivan; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and many special friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers-in-law, who he considers as brothers, David Causey, Bryce Eubank.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home at 1330 E. 4th St., Mt. Vernon, IN. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time. In Lieu of flowers memorials can be left for the or The . Online Condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat from May 25 to June 24, 2019