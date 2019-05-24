Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street P.O. Box 667 Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary



Michael was an Air Force Veteran and member of American Legion. He retired from General Electric. His passions other then his family was being outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, golf, and woodworking to name a few, but as long as he was outdoors he was enjoying whatever he was doing.

He is survived by his wife, Carole; son, Patrick Doherty; daughters, Heather (Rod) Toler, Erin (Derek) Burch; grandchildren, Brenna Toler, Austin McDurmon, Shiann Doherty, Jade Devine, and Grant Doherty; brother, George (Jan) Doherty; sisters, Mary Causey, Rose Eubank, and Rita (Jim) Schepmoes; adopted son Chris Sullivan; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and many special friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers-in-law, who he considers as brothers, David Causey, Bryce Eubank.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home at 1330 E. 4th St., Mt. Vernon, IN. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time. In Lieu of flowers memorials can be left for the or The . Online Condolences may be left at

Michael A. Doherty, 77 of Mt. Vernon, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 peacefully with family by his side. Michael was born in Paducah, KY on January 1, 1942 to Joseph and Mary (Wurth) Doherty. He married Carole Ann (Jarvis) Doherty on June 13, 1964 in El Paso Texas.Michael was an Air Force Veteran and member of American Legion. He retired from General Electric. His passions other then his family was being outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, golf, and woodworking to name a few, but as long as he was outdoors he was enjoying whatever he was doing.He is survived by his wife, Carole; son, Patrick Doherty; daughters, Heather (Rod) Toler, Erin (Derek) Burch; grandchildren, Brenna Toler, Austin McDurmon, Shiann Doherty, Jade Devine, and Grant Doherty; brother, George (Jan) Doherty; sisters, Mary Causey, Rose Eubank, and Rita (Jim) Schepmoes; adopted son Chris Sullivan; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews; and many special friends.He is preceded in death by his parents, and two brothers-in-law, who he considers as brothers, David Causey, Bryce Eubank.A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home at 1330 E. 4th St., Mt. Vernon, IN. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until service time. In Lieu of flowers memorials can be left for the or The . Online Condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Mount Vernon Democrat from May 25 to June 24, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.