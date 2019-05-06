Service Information Stendeback Family Funeral Home 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary





Mike graduated from Reitz High School class of 59. Mike enlisted in the Navy Reserves prior to graduation and was called to active duty his senior year and was not able to attend his graduation. After his service in the Navy, Mike came back to Mt. Vernon and started a gas station "Mike Standards Gas Station". Mike was later employed with L&N Railroad where he was an engineer and retired (CSX) in 2002. After retirement he was found at his son's, Mike Jr., Laundry Mat the Westside Washtub. Mike was involved in many things in his lifetime. He was a member of the American Legion, helped with Boy scouts. Mike also served as Fire Chief with Mt. Vernon Fire and Rescue and was largely involved with planning and running the Fire Department's annual street festival. No matter what Mike was doing he always gave everything 100 percent. Mike could always be counted on to help anybody in need no matter what he had going on in his life.



Mike is survived by his wife, Jan (Allbright) Seitz; son, Douglas Seitz; daughter, Kimberly McBride; grandchildren, Haley Seitz, Drew (Amanda) Seitz, and Jensen McBride; great grandchildren, Hazel Seitz, Leah, and Hailie; sister, Diane Seitz (Jack) Hall; nieces, Lori Baker Briody, Lisa Herke Hallmark, and Kathi Herke Nickel.



He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Mike Seitz Jr.; sister, Sharon Seitz Herke; son in law, Darrell McBride; niece, Kimberly Herke Ritchie.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home at 1330 East 4th St., Mt. Vernon with burial in Marshal Ferry Cemetery in Maunie, Illinois. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and from noon until service time on Wednesday. Online Condolences may be left at

Michael L. Seitz Sr., 78 of Mt. Vernon, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Solorbron with his family by his side. Mike was born in Evansville on January 4, 1941 to Bill & Ruth Ellen (Oran) Seitz. He married Jan (Allbright) Seitz on September 24, 1960 at General Baptist Church in Mt. Vernon.Mike graduated from Reitz High School class of 59. Mike enlisted in the Navy Reserves prior to graduation and was called to active duty his senior year and was not able to attend his graduation. After his service in the Navy, Mike came back to Mt. Vernon and started a gas station "Mike Standards Gas Station". Mike was later employed with L&N Railroad where he was an engineer and retired (CSX) in 2002. After retirement he was found at his son's, Mike Jr., Laundry Mat the Westside Washtub. Mike was involved in many things in his lifetime. He was a member of the American Legion, helped with Boy scouts. Mike also served as Fire Chief with Mt. Vernon Fire and Rescue and was largely involved with planning and running the Fire Department's annual street festival. No matter what Mike was doing he always gave everything 100 percent. Mike could always be counted on to help anybody in need no matter what he had going on in his life.Mike is survived by his wife, Jan (Allbright) Seitz; son, Douglas Seitz; daughter, Kimberly McBride; grandchildren, Haley Seitz, Drew (Amanda) Seitz, and Jensen McBride; great grandchildren, Hazel Seitz, Leah, and Hailie; sister, Diane Seitz (Jack) Hall; nieces, Lori Baker Briody, Lisa Herke Hallmark, and Kathi Herke Nickel.He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Mike Seitz Jr.; sister, Sharon Seitz Herke; son in law, Darrell McBride; niece, Kimberly Herke Ritchie.A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home at 1330 East 4th St., Mt. Vernon with burial in Marshal Ferry Cemetery in Maunie, Illinois. Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home and from noon until service time on Wednesday. Online Condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on May 7, 2019

Print | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close