Nathaniel "Nat" Eugene Lewis, 98, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away September 28, 2019 at Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was born September 25, 1921 in Posey County, IN to the late Thompson and Margaret (Keitel) Lewis.
Nat was a veteran of the United States Army, a corporal in the military police during World War II, receiving two bronze stars in Europe, and also serving in the South East Asia. He retired in 1983 from Goedde Oil Company after 16 years of service. Nat was a member of the American Legion Post #5 and enjoyed gardening.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (Adrianson) Lewis; son, Larry Lewis; daughters, Susan Gunter and Bonnie Markham; sons-in-law, Gordon Strader and Douglas Fieber; brothers, Elwood, Walter and Roscoe Lewis; sister, Margaret Duckworth; brother-in-law, William "Bill" Kincheloe.
He is survived by his sons, Terry (Janie) Lewis and David Lewis; daughters, Linda Fieber and Diana Strader; sister, Florence Kincheloe; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN with burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Deaconess VNA Hospice and Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehab for their care and concern.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post #5.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Oct. 1, 2019