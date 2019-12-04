Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary

Nellie Breeden-FREE



Nellie Mae Breeden 80 of Evansville, IN passed away Saturday November 30, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Evansville. She was born July 28, 1939 in McLeansboro, IL the daughter of Carl and Kathryn (Abbott) Creemens. She married Eddie Lee Breeden and he preceded her in death.

Nellie loved her grandchildren and her church. She was a member of the Apostolic Word of Truth Church in Evansville.



She is survived by her sons, Eddie W (Betty) Breeden., Stevie R. (Cindy) Breeden and Ronnie D. Breeden; daughters, Pattie L. Powell and Kristi L. (Brad) Wirth. 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; brother Bob (Lois) Creemens and sister, Stella (Lowell) Isaac. Daughter in law, Sherry Breeden. She was preceded in death by her husband, son, Donnie E. Breeden a grandchild and daughter-in-law, Sandra Breeden



Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. On Friday December 6, 2019 at the Apostolic Word of Truth Church at 3519 Kathleen Ave, Evansville with Rev. Jason Lawson officiating. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery in Norris City, IL. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. On Thursday at the Church. The Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon, IN is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at

