Maxine retired from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Historic sites the Workingmen's Institute in New Harmony.



She is survived by her two daughters; Norvola Rae Horned of Springfield, Missouri and Mary Anne Johns of Smyrna, Tennessee, a son; David Phillips of New Harmony and a son in law; Paul Schorr of Mt. Vernon, Indiana, eight grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Phillips, a daughter, Rhonda Schorr, a brother Hughes Duncan and a son in law Gary Horned.



There will be no public visitation or services, burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Bufkin, Indiana.



Memorial contributions may be made to: Premier Healthcare Patient Activity Fund, 251 Hwy 66, New Harmony, Indiana 47631.



Werry Funeral Homes, Inc. has been honored to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Phillips



