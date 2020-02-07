Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary

Patti A. Goodwin, 61, of Mt. Vernon passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at her home. Patti was born on November 4, 1958 in Evansville, the daughter of Charles & Mary (Bulla) Patrick. She was married to Marvin Goodwin and he preceded her in death on April 16, 2010.

Patti was a homemaker who loved being able to take care of her beloved children. She loved to go out shopping. Besides her family, she had a special place in her heart for her two faithful dogs, Bud and Louie.

Patti is survived by her children, Randy Goodwin, Tiffany Patrick, Holly (Richard) Bradley, Keith (Lowey) Goodwin, and Tracy (David) Goldman and their son, Andrew; 1 brother and 3 sisters. She is preceded in death by her parents, the love of her life, Marvin, a brother and sister.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon with Ron McIntire and Curt Mort officiating. Burial in Bellefontaine Cemetery will follow. Visitation will take place from 12:00 PM until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the funeral home to help defray funeral costs. Online condolences may be left at

