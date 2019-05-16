Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Bauer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul R. Bauer, 77, of Zephyrhills, FL passed peacefully of February 16, 2019 at Rucki Hospice in Zephyrhills surrounded by his family, born in Mt. Vernon, IN to the late Frankie and Reba (Sexton) Bauer. He graduated from Mt. Vernon High in 1959. He is survived by wife, Sherry (Clifford) Bauer, son Jeff Bauer and wife Sonya Morgan of Lakeland, FL, daughter Becki (Bauer) Colding and husband Mike, grandson Cody of Plant City, FL, sister Bonnie (Bauer) Brown of Mt. Vernon, IN, and sister Delores McDurmon of Lakeland, FL. Paul was preceded in death by his brother Donald Bauer. A graveside service will be held at the Union Ridge Cemetery, New Haven, IL at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Paul was more comfortable in jeans so he requested casual dress for memorial service. After service a "Celebration of Life" luncheon will be held at Higher Ground, near cemetery. Everyone is invited to attend. A donation to Hospice in his name would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Paul R. Bauer, 77, of Zephyrhills, FL passed peacefully of February 16, 2019 at Rucki Hospice in Zephyrhills surrounded by his family, born in Mt. Vernon, IN to the late Frankie and Reba (Sexton) Bauer. He graduated from Mt. Vernon High in 1959. He is survived by wife, Sherry (Clifford) Bauer, son Jeff Bauer and wife Sonya Morgan of Lakeland, FL, daughter Becki (Bauer) Colding and husband Mike, grandson Cody of Plant City, FL, sister Bonnie (Bauer) Brown of Mt. Vernon, IN, and sister Delores McDurmon of Lakeland, FL. Paul was preceded in death by his brother Donald Bauer. A graveside service will be held at the Union Ridge Cemetery, New Haven, IL at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Paul was more comfortable in jeans so he requested casual dress for memorial service. After service a "Celebration of Life" luncheon will be held at Higher Ground, near cemetery. Everyone is invited to attend. A donation to Hospice in his name would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on May 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close