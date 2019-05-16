Paul R. Bauer, 77, of Zephyrhills, FL passed peacefully of February 16, 2019 at Rucki Hospice in Zephyrhills surrounded by his family, born in Mt. Vernon, IN to the late Frankie and Reba (Sexton) Bauer. He graduated from Mt. Vernon High in 1959. He is survived by wife, Sherry (Clifford) Bauer, son Jeff Bauer and wife Sonya Morgan of Lakeland, FL, daughter Becki (Bauer) Colding and husband Mike, grandson Cody of Plant City, FL, sister Bonnie (Bauer) Brown of Mt. Vernon, IN, and sister Delores McDurmon of Lakeland, FL. Paul was preceded in death by his brother Donald Bauer. A graveside service will be held at the Union Ridge Cemetery, New Haven, IL at 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Paul was more comfortable in jeans so he requested casual dress for memorial service. After service a "Celebration of Life" luncheon will be held at Higher Ground, near cemetery. Everyone is invited to attend. A donation to Hospice in his name would be appreciated in lieu of flowers.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on May 17, 2019