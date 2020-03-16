Paul Chaffin, Sr.
Paul Michael Chaffin, Sr., 70, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away on March 15, 2020 at Mt. Vernon Nursing and Rehab. He was born November 2, 1949 in Mt. Vernon, IN to the late John and Nola (Gross) Chaffin.
Paul enjoyed working on cars, going fishing, being outdoors, and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, John Jr., George, Maurice, Larry, William, and Gerald Chaffin, Dora Trafford and Jennifer Nation.
He is survived by his sons, Paul (Anna) Chaffin, Jr. and Scott Chaffin (Caitlan Titzer); grandchildren, Johnathon and Jalayna Chaffin and Cheyenne and Camry Chaffin.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Schneider Funeral Home to defray final expenses.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Mar. 17, 2020