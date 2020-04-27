Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc 10900 Main St Cynthiana , IN 47612 (812)-845-2750 Send Flowers Obituary



CYNTHIANA, INDIANA



Paul H. Edwards, 95, of Cynthiana, Indiana, born to Everett M. and Elsie M. (Huffman) Edwards on April 30, 1924, in Warrick County, Indiana, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at RiverOaks Health Campus in Princeton, Indiana.

He graduated from Owensville High School and attended Lockyear Business College. He served with the 492nd bomber squadron during WWII and European Occupation Army after the war. He worked at McCarty Seed Company prior to becoming a Rural Mail Carrier serving the public for 27 years and was a member of the Cynthiana Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are his son: Bob (Kathy) Edwards of Ingraham, Illinois; 2 daughters: Janet Morgan of Newburgh, Indiana and Mary (Rick) LeMay of Markleville, Indiana; 5 grandchildren: Brent Edwards, Brigette Ziadeh, Mary Schwindel, Ross & Ransom LeMay and 7 great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife: Hilda Mae (Garrison) Edwards whom he married on February 23, 1945; brothers: Robert and Hugh Edwards; sisters: Doris Alice Edwards and Martha Law and 2 grandchildren: Melanie Edwards and Andy LeMay.

Due to the national health crisis, services will be private for immediate family members only at the Liberty Cemetery in Cynthiana, Indiana.

The family would like to thanks the staff at RiverOaks for their love and care of our Dad.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Liberty Cemetery, c/o Ed Allen, 11072 Main Street, Cynthiana, Indiana 47612.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:

