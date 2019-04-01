Obituary



Keith owned and operated Keith Kuhn and Sons Excavating. He was a past member of Black Township Fire and Rescue and past President of the Posey County Fair Board where he was a member for over 25 years. Keith was also a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and the Mt. Vernon Conservation Club.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Karen (Turner) Kuhn; sons, Keith Aaron (Laura) Kuhn and Paul Kevin (Erin) Kuhn; daughter, Kara (Clint) Beste; grandchildren, Dalton, Mallory, Natalie, Dillon, Oakley and Presley Kuhn and Bo and Raelyn Beste; sisters, Marsha (Paul) Sharber and Shirley Volk; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 am Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 421 Mulberry St., Mt. Vernon, IN, with Fr. James Sauer and Rev. Nathaniel Denning officiating and burial to follow in Bellefontaine Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm Monday, April 1, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN.

Memorial contributions may be made to or St. Matthew Cemetery Fund.

