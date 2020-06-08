PAUL "RANDY" ESPENLAUB
PARKERS SETTLEMENT, INDIANA
Paul Randolf Espenlaub, 62, of Parkers Settlement, Indiana, born to Paul A. and Marjorie (Carlton) Espenlaub on September 14, 1957, in Evansville, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at his home in Parkers Settlement, Indiana on Sunday, June 7, 2020,.
He graduated from North Posey High School in 1975, worked for 41 years as an Iron worker for Sterling and was a member of Ironworkers Local Union 103. He was a family man who loved trail riding, fishing, gardening, his dogs & horses and was known as a very big prankster.
Surviving are his wife: Cathy (Neuffer) Espenlaub; 3 daughters: Kelli Nicole Freeman (Jeff), Kristi Lee Douglas (Shak) and Kirbi Ann Espenlaub (Elizabeth); 3 sisters: Paula Wood (Tim), Pam Hunt (Brian) and Penny Nally (Gary); mother: Marjorie Espenlaub; mother-in-law: Sandy Neuffer; brother & sister-in-law: Herm & Dawn Neuffer; 14 grandchildren: Taylor, Levi, Anna, Jasmin, Aleah, Cindy, Jason, Nathan, Charli, James, Michael & Carter Freeman, Nathan & Renesmee and several nieces & nephews.
Preceding him in death were his father and father-in-law: Jerry Neuffer.
Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Tupman Cemetery near Evansville, Indiana. Due to the national health crisis, masks are recommended, and social distancing should be observed.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at: www.werryfuneralhomes.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat from Jun. 8 to Jul. 7, 2020.