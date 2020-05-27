Service Information STENDEBACK FAMILY FUNERAL HOME 1330 East Fourth Street Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-3888 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul W. Reeves, 70, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. He was born on August 5, 1949 in New Harmony, Indiana. Paul married his sweetheart, Nancy (Overton) Reeves, on July 13, 1968 and she survives.

Paul retired from GAF in Mt. Vernon. He was involved in several organizations and groups, giving to several charities. He loved working in his tool shed and collecting die cast cars.

Paul is survived by his sons, Jeff (Amber) Reeves and Kevin Reeves; grandchildren, Cory (Steely), Aaron (Brittany), Sylvia, Jordan, Lane, Madison, and Peyton; 9 great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters. He is preceded in death by his father, James Kern; stepfather and mother, James and Bonnie Reeves, and daughter, Sherri Lynn Vanlue.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon, with burial to follow at Bethsaida Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of service with health precautions being followed. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the Funeral Home to help defray funeral cost. Online condolences may be left at

