Paula Etheridge
Paula Diane (Breeze) Etheridge, 74, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Braun Nursing Home in Evansville, IN. She was born in Mt. Vernon, IN on November 2, 1945 to the late Marvin and Martha J. (Moye) Breeze.
Paula was a graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. She worked for the Posey County Ambulance service and was elected Posey County Clerk for two terms. Paula enjoyed listening to country music, traveling, attending the West Side Nut Club Fall Festivals and was a Notre Dame fan. Most of all, she enjoyed time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Dale Breeze.
She is survived by her daughter, Kim Bauer (Buddy); sister, Donna Holder (Tom); two grandsons, Nick Funkhouser and Mike Funkhouser (Heather); great-grandson, Aiden. Additionally, she is survived by her step-granddaughter, Cathy and her daughters, Addison and Ava.
There were many special people in her life including the employees and residents are Braun's Rehab.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Feb. 8, 2020