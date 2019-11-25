Peggy Estella Bennitt, age 91, a former resident of Fairhope, AL, and was currently residing in Milton, FL, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019.



Peggy left her birth place of Thermopolis, Wyoming for La Porte, IN at the young age of 15. She worked as a bookkeeper, earned her G.E.D., and took some college classes in accounting, all while raising her family in La Porte. She married Harry Bennitt and they began a career in the Indiana State Park system. She and Harry dedicated their lives of Christian service to the neediest persons in St. John's Island, South Carolina, the Indian Reservations of Oklahoma, the poor schools in West Africa, and the orphanages of the Russia. She and Harry settled in Fairhope, AL. She self-published two books about what she learned from the Holy Spirit while serving abroad.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry J. Bennitt; son, Ron Muratori; daughter, Gayla Parson; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Muratori.



Mrs. Bennitt is survived by her sons, Rick (Pam) Bennitt of Milton, FL, Rob Muratori of Columbia City, IN, Dave (Lori) Bennitt of Nokomis, FL; daughter, Veronica Allen of LaPorte, IN; sixteen grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.



A Celebration of Peggy's Life will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Fairhope United Methodist Church.



Memorial gifts are to be sent to Fairhope U.M. C. and designated to "Missions".

