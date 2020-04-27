Ralph E. Turner, 56, of Mt. Vernon lost his long hard fight against cancer on Sunday, April 26, 2020. Ralph was born in Mt. Vernon on September 4, 1963 the son of Ralph and Marjorie (Phelps) Turner.
Ralph worked at Sabic for many years until his health declined. He enjoyed working on cars and was a member of the Owen Dunn Post #5 American Legion.
Ralph is survived by his father, brothers, Alan and Mark Turner; nieces, Allison, Sydney, and Rileigh Turner; and nephew Alec Turner and his faithful dog, Harley. He was preceded in death by his mother and grandmothers, Mary Phelps and Nellie Stratton.
Due to the current world events, a private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Stendeback Family Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon is overseeing the arrangements. Online Condolences may be left at stendebackfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Apr. 28, 2020