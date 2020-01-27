Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc Sharp & Fletchall Poseyville , IN 47633 (812)-874-2418 Send Flowers Obituary

ROBERT L. ELPERS

POSEYVILLE, INDIANA



Robert L. Elpers, 74, of Poseyville, Indiana, born to Michael and Gertrude (Tieken) Elpers on November 28, 1945, in Evansville, Indiana, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at his residence in Poseyville, Indiana.

He graduated from North Posey High School in 1963 and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Knights of St. John #282, Knights of Columbus #2215 and the American Legion Post 370. He worked for General Electric in Mt. Vernon, Indiana for 36 years and enjoyed motorcycle riding.

Surviving are his wife: Barbara (Neufelder) Elpers; sons: Tracy (Shannon) Elpers of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Tim (Cathy) Elpers of Wadesville, Indiana; grandchildren: Morgan Lee Elpers, Micah Elpers, Alec Elpers and Brandt Elpers; brothers: Charles (Lana) Elpers of Poseyville, Indiana and Harold (Linda) Elpers of Wadesville, Indiana and sisters: Rosemary (Steve) Wiggins of Evansville, Indiana and Rita (Greg) Curry of Wadesville, Indiana.

Preceding him in death were his parents and siblings: Shirley Fields and Laverne Elpers.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in the church cemetery. Father Ed Schnur officiating.

Visitation will be 2:30-7 p.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with a Rosary/Memorial Service staring at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , North Posey , 5250 Vogel Road, Suite A, Evansville, Indiana 47715 and/or St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, PO Box 100, Poseyville, Indiana 47633.

