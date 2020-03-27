Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Philip Jourdan, 86, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away on March 26, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown. He was born September 2, 1933 in Posey County, IN to the late George and Emma (Schroeder) Jourdan.



Bob was a 1951 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Bob worked as an operator at Farm Bureau Refinery for 37 years, retiring in 1994. He loved farming and spending time with his family and grandchildren. Bob enjoyed woodworking and gardening. He was an avid IU basketball fan. Bob truly enjoyed taking part in the Honor Flight in May of 2018.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Pauline (Denning) Jourdan; siblings, Orville Jourdan, Vernita Knee and Ruby Jourdan.



He is survived by his children, Donna (Rick) Carrico, Dennis (Kathy) Jourdan, Debbie (Jim) Powers and Diane (John) Claybon; grandchildren, Amanda (Jason) Tekoppel, Emily Carrico, Kaitlyn (Brendan) Kassel, Lori (Josh) Lyke, Kent (Sarah) Jourdan, Kelsey (Lincoln) Oliver, Ryan Powers, Erin, Sarah and Anna Claybon; great-grandchildren, Holly, Henry and Harvey Tekoppel, Kylar Kassel, Paige & Chloe Lyke; numerous nieces and nephews.



Private funeral service and burial will be held due to the current health crisis. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



The family would like to extend special thanks to the Midtown ER and ICU 2900 doctors and staff for their care and concern.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church, 421 Mulberry St., Mt. Vernon, IN 47620.



Condolences may be made online at

Robert Philip Jourdan, 86, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away on March 26, 2020 at Deaconess Midtown. He was born September 2, 1933 in Posey County, IN to the late George and Emma (Schroeder) Jourdan.Bob was a 1951 graduate of Mt. Vernon High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Bob worked as an operator at Farm Bureau Refinery for 37 years, retiring in 1994. He loved farming and spending time with his family and grandchildren. Bob enjoyed woodworking and gardening. He was an avid IU basketball fan. Bob truly enjoyed taking part in the Honor Flight in May of 2018.He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Pauline (Denning) Jourdan; siblings, Orville Jourdan, Vernita Knee and Ruby Jourdan.He is survived by his children, Donna (Rick) Carrico, Dennis (Kathy) Jourdan, Debbie (Jim) Powers and Diane (John) Claybon; grandchildren, Amanda (Jason) Tekoppel, Emily Carrico, Kaitlyn (Brendan) Kassel, Lori (Josh) Lyke, Kent (Sarah) Jourdan, Kelsey (Lincoln) Oliver, Ryan Powers, Erin, Sarah and Anna Claybon; great-grandchildren, Holly, Henry and Harvey Tekoppel, Kylar Kassel, Paige & Chloe Lyke; numerous nieces and nephews.Private funeral service and burial will be held due to the current health crisis. A memorial service will be held at a later date.The family would like to extend special thanks to the Midtown ER and ICU 2900 doctors and staff for their care and concern.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Catholic Church, 421 Mulberry St., Mt. Vernon, IN 47620.Condolences may be made online at www.schneiderfuneralhome.com Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Mar. 28, 2020

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Mount Vernon Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close