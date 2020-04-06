Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Raab. View Sign Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Eugene Raab, 85, passed away on April 4, 2020 at The Terrace at Solarbron in Evansville, IN. He was born May 21, 1934 to the late Victor William and Jane Irene (Meyers) Raab in Evansville.



Bob was a graduate of Central High School and Bradley University's School of Horology (watch making). He repaired clocks and watches for many years for both Rosenbaum's and Oliver's Jewelry stores in Mt. Vernon, IN. Bob was in the first wave of hires in 1960 at the new General Electric Plastics plant in Mt. Vernon, where he worked as an instrument engineer for 35 years until his retirement. After retirement from GE, Bob worked for QualEx Engineering in Mt. Vernon for 5 years before retiring.



Bob was also an Army Veteran. He was a member of Mt. Vernon Community Church-Black's Chapel and a longtime member of the Mt. Vernon Lions Club. Bob loved his family and thoroughly enjoyed traveling.



Bob married Emily Jane (Schaffer) Raab on May 17, 1958. They were married 35 years. Emily preceded him in death on July 15, 1993. They have one daughter, Vickie Jane (Rick) Weger of Arthur, IL and one granddaughter, Rikki Jane (Jordan) Parker of New Orleans, LA. They both survive.



Bob married Kathy (Curtis) Green on June 4, 1996. She survives. Also surviving are step-daughters, Stephanie (David) Fuelling and Alison (Rick) Neukam; step-grandchildren, Payton and Hadlee Whoberry; sister-in-law, Geraldine McFadin; brothers-in-law, Adriel Lee and John Schaffer; and special nephew, Rodney Bixler.



Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Emily; brother, Rudolph Raab; and sister-in-law, Paula Schaffer Bixler.



The family would like to thank the Solarbron staff at The Pointe and The Terrace, and the Deaconess Hospital staff including Palliative Care.



Private graveside service and burial will be held due to the current health crisis. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Vernon Community Church-Black's Chapel or Black's Cemetery.



