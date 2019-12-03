Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Rapp. View Sign Service Information Titzer Family Funeral Homes, Meyer Chapel 100 E Columbia St Evansville , IN 47711 (812)-424-9288 Graveside service 11:00 AM St. John the Baptist Cemetery Newburgh , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Wilbur Rapp, Jr.



Robert Wilbur Rapp, Jr., 90, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Golden Living Center Woodlands in Newburgh, IN. He was born on October 18, 1929 at home in Sedalia, MO to the late Robert Wilbur and Sarah Olive (Setser) Rapp. He graduated from Smith-Cotton High School and Central Missouri University with a B.S. Degree in Chemistry. Robert served in the United States Army Chemical Corps from 1951 to 1954 specializing in developing an antidote for nerve gas. Robert was a Board Member of the Mt. Vernon School District from 1986 through 1994. He served as Vice President in 1992 and President in 1989 and 1993, He retired as regional sales manager from ADM Milling Company in Mt. Vernon, IN. After retirement he worked as a technician for Posey County Soil and Water District. Robert was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 60 years, Nancy (Redding) Rapp.



Robert is survived by children, Caroline Rapp-Urban (Ray) of Colorado, Virginia Isbill (Greg) of Newburgh, John Rapp (Kim) of Newburgh, and Robert C. Rapp of Evansville; one grandchild, Sean Urban of San Diego, CA.



The family would like to thank Golden Living Center Woodlands, especially all of the nurses, CNAs and staff. Bob considered them family.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Warrick County Humane Society.



