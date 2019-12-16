Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Reineke. View Sign Service Information Schneider Funeral Home - Mt. Vernon 512 Main St. Mt. Vernon , IN 47620 (812)-838-4331 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Eugene Reineke, 87, of Evansville, IN passed away December 14, 2019 at West River Health Campus. He was born December 15, 1931 in Posey County, IN to the late August and Magdalena (Keitel) Reineke.



Bob was a 1949 graduate of Wadesville High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Bob worked at Farm Bureau Refinery for over 40 years as an operator and was also a farmer. He was a member of the Beulah Masonic Lodge for over 50 years and was a lifetime member of Zion Lippe UCC.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill Reineke.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Donna Walter Reineke; sons, Jim (Susan Padilla) Reineke and Ross (Mabel) Reineke; grandchildren, Keith Reineke, Amanda (Marshall) Jordan and Caroline (Brent) Gutierrez; nieces and nephews.



Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Zion Lippe United Church of Christ, 9000 Copperline Rd., Mt. Vernon, IN with Pastor Jeff Long officiating and burial to follow in the church cemetery. Military rites by American Legion Post #5 Honor Guard.



Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Schneider Funeral Home, 512 Main St., Mt. Vernon, IN with a Masonic Service at 6:30 pm. Visitation will also be held from 10:00 am until 11:00 am service time on Friday at the church.



Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lippe United Church of Christ.



