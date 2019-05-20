Service Information Werry Funeral Homes Inc Sharp & Fletchall Poseyville , IN 47633 (812)-874-2418 Send Flowers Obituary



Robert Eugene Schnarr, 81, of Poseyville, Indiana, born to Herman William and Mildred Mae (Robinson) Schnarr on April 16, 1938, in Wadesville, Indiana, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

After graduating from Wadesville High School in 1956, he received a full athletic scholarship to Oakland City College where he played basketball and baseball and received his B.S degree in Science. He furthered his education by getting his master¹s degree from Evansville College.

In 1960 he started his first teaching job in Bismarck, Illinois and coached basketball, baseball, football and track. He remained at Bismarck for three years and then began his 31 years teaching and coaching career at North Posey High School in 1963 where he also coached basketball, baseball, football and track.

He was 4-time inductee in the North Posey Athletic Hall of Fame for basketball, football, teams and as a coach. He also was an active member of the selection committee of the Hall of Fame.

After retirement he worked for William Wilson Auction Reality, Inc. for 25 years. He also was an avid antique collector, clabber player, sport enthusiast, especially supporting the St. Louis Cardinals and North Posey Basketball.

Surviving are his wife: Beverly Ann (Russell) Schnarr whom he married June 27, 1959; son: Brian Jay Schnarr of Wadesville, Indiana; daughter: Sheri Lynn (David) Williams of Batesville, Indiana; grandchildren: Crystal (Ben) Peters, Keith (Lauren) Williams and Jamie (Dustin) Lamping and great

grandchildren: Eisley & Malachi Peters, Amelia Williams and Jordyn Lamping.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brother: Donald Ray Schnarr and a

sister: Mary Ellen Barthel.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Werry Funeral Home in Poseyville, Indiana with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Wadesville, Indiana.

Visitation will be 2-7 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: North Posey Athletic Department, 5900 High School Road, Poseyville, Indiana 47633 or Wadesville General Baptist Church, 4262 Princeton Street, Wadesville, Indiana 47638.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at:

www.werryfuneralhomes.com.

