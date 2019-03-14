Robert K. Spann
New Harmony, INDIANA
Robert K. Spann, 67, of New Harmony, Indiana, born March 12, 1951 to James Lloyd and Marion (Jones) Spann in Gander, Newfoundland, Canada, passed away March 10, 2019 at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Surviving are his wife; Donna Gunn Spann of New Harmony; five children; Erica Howell of Atlanta, Robert L. Spann of Olathe, Kansas, Tammy Anderson McClure of Dearing, Georgia, Carol Elizabeth Ursy of Dearing, Georgia and April Marie Padgett of Keysville, Georgia; two brothers, Jim Spann of New Harmony, Indiana and Lloyd Spann of Canton, Georgia; and a sister, Debbie Skaggs of Shepherdsville, Kentucky.
A memorial service will be held 1:00pm Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church in New Harmony, the family will greet friends from 11:00am until service time.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on Mar. 15, 2019