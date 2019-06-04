Bob Williams
Robert Leonard Williams, 82, of Mt. Vernon, IN passed away June 2, 2019 at Premier Health Care in New Harmony. He was born December 5, 1936 in Johnson, IN to the late Everett, Sr. and Edith (Thompson) Williams.
Bob served in the United States Army. He worked at Alcoa for over 29 years. Bob was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. He enjoyed watching a variety of sports.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou (Ranes) Williams; sons, Kerry and Kelly Williams; brothers, Kenneth, Marvin, Elden, Darryl "Max", Everett Jr., and Bill Williams; and sister, Inez Lang.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Mary Williams; grandsons, Konnor and Jordan Williams; and nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in St. Matthew Cemetery with Fr. Jim Sauer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Mount Vernon Democrat on June 5, 2019